Ohio Woman Found Guilty of Killing Mother With Frying Pan

An Akron, Ohio woman has been found guilty of killing her mother after the mother learned the daughter had been kicked out of college.

Sydney Powell, 23, reportedly used an iron skillet to murder mother Brenda Powell, stabbing her dozens of times as well. Specifically, Powell has been found guilty of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

She will be sentenced on Sept. 28.

“In March of 2020, Sydney Powell struck Brenda Powell in the head with an iron skillet, then stabbed her nearly 30 times in the neck,” a press release from the Summit County Prosecutor’s office read.

Brenda Powell was 50 at the time of her death. Sydney Powell had been thrown out of Mount Union University in Alliance, Ohio, near Canton.

Sydney Powell reportedly attacked her mother while her mother was on the phone with school officials. (Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

Per the New York Post:

“Prosecutors said Powell attacked her mother — a child life specialist at Akron Children’s Hospital –while she was on the phone with officials from her school.

“During the trial, the defense argued Sydney suffered from schizophrenia and therefore could not be held accountable for the murder.

“James Reardon, one of three defense experts who made the diagnosis, said Sydney suffered a psychotic break when she killed her mom, whom she had considered her best friend.”

Brenda Powell worked as a child life specialist. (Akron Children’s Hospital)

But a psychologist hired by prosecutors didn’t agree, saying Powell was sane at the time of the murder.

“Sydney stopped attacking with the pan, presumably went to the kitchen with a knife,” Assistant Prosecutor Brian Stano said.

“She had to switch weapons and keep attacking her. … Just the knife just in the neck multiple times? That is purposeful. That is trying to end someone.”