Oklahoma Bomb Squad Finds Grenade in Backyard of Home

Police and a bomb squad responded to a report of a grenade in the backyard of a home in Yukon, Oklahoma, restricting access to a local middle school.

Police also alerted the nearby Yukon Public School district of the grenade, though deemed it to be no serious threat. This was especially the case after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad determined that the grenade was inert.

The community and officers were not in any danger during the situation, police concluded. But clearly, things were dicey at first, given that no one knew if the grenade was live or had been set off.

The incident occurred on the 1200 block of Glenwood Drive near East Vandament Avenue and South Ranchwood Boulevard, per KOCO. Police said the bomb squad is safely disposing of the grenade.

“The Yukon Police Department would like to remind residents to exercise caution when coming across any suspicious or potentially dangerous objects,” authorities said. “If you encounter an object that you believe could be hazardous, do not touch it or attempt to move it. Instead, immediately contact your local law enforcement agency.”

Yukon is a town of nearly 23,000 and located about a 20-minute drive from Oklahoma City, site of the April 1995 bombing, considered the largest act of domestic terrorism in US history.