There’s snowboarding and then there’s snow bored.

A snowboarding coach for Finland is bringing a smile to people’s faces on the internet for his particularly “chill” competition activity.

Seriously — who knits during a sporting event? This guy, this guy right here.

Behold Antti Koskinen’s handiwork:

The Finnish coach is KNITTING at the top of the slopestyle course. Someone please find out what this man is making!!!#PyongChang2018 #snowboard pic.twitter.com/Nr87YBJ2lf — Shelby-Jai Flick (@ShelbyJaiFlick) February 10, 2018

Snowboarder's coach is calmly KNITTING during the #Olympics. Of course he's Finnish. pic.twitter.com/9pszUJ04ml — Hannah Stanley (@hannahmstanley) February 10, 2018

Inquiring minds want to know what on earth he’s working on here.

The coach is just low key knitting while his athlete is getting ready to go 😂😂 #pyeongchang2018 #olympics #snowboard pic.twitter.com/51fd8e7OfY — Grace Dafoe (@gracedafoe) February 10, 2018

He's confident enough in his athletes that he can continue on with his project. But what is it?!?!#Realmenknit #knitting #olympics #knittingteamfi https://t.co/vMWK4vE9AM — Natasha Schroeter (@nschroet) February 11, 2018

What is he knitting! This is the important question of the Olympics. #knitting #mustknow https://t.co/60CL1LAPmN — Sandra (@BlueOceanQuilts) February 11, 2018

Some thought he this was all they needed to know he was marriage material.

I must marry the man knitting in the snow at the Olympics. (I don’t think that’s his name on screen) pic.twitter.com/Z08ezWMqxy — Holly (@hollye83) February 10, 2018

Others speculated that this was all about stress relief, and it turns out this is on the money.

In finnish the reason for this action is called #neuloosi. It's close to mental disorder (neorosis) but in it's positive form. Concentration in #knitting helps also thinking. — Tiina Tikkanen (@TiiTikk) February 10, 2018

I love knitting and crocheting easy things for this reason. It's a great way to relieve stress. — Dee (@littleredyarn) February 11, 2018

Koskinen did the same thing in 2014 during the Sochi Olympics and became a meme.

Yahoo Sports asked the coach about it at the time and learned that Koskinen does this to “keep things light” for the athletes.

We hope he finishes whatever he’s working on this time. Last time it was a scarf.