One Dead After Employee Shoots Intruder at Cincinnati Smoke Shop

One person is dead, believed to be an intruder, after a shooting at smoke shop in the Delhi Township area of Cincinnati, police said.

The incident reportedly happened in the middle of the night, when someone appeared to break in to the business. Police then responded to a call of a disturbance.

Police convene in front of a Cincinnati smoke shop where a fatal shooting occurred. (WLWT)

They arrived to find that someone — presumably the person breaking in — was dead of a gunshot wound. It’s not been determined if anyone else was injured.

Per WLWT:

“Investigators are looking for the suspects at-large who were with the deceased male at the time of the break-in, per officials.’

“Police said they are looking for a vehicle of interest, a stolen silver Kia Rio with license plate JTJ1115.”

Fox 19 reported that police have found the Kia for which they were searching.

An ambulance leaves the scene of a fatal shooting at a Cincinnati smoke shop. (WLWT)