One Dies, Two Hospitalized in Denver Shooting as Suspect Flees in Security Guard’s Car

One person died and two others were hospitalized as the result of shooting in Denver near E. 17th Ave. and Gilpin Street, police said.

According to police, a man fired shots at another driver on E 17th Ave, causing that driver to crash. That driver also died from his injuries. The passenger in the vehicle was then taken to the hospital as result of injuries from the crash, police added.

Investigators meet at the site of a shooting in Denver. (ABC7)

Along with that, a security guard who witnessed the crash stopped to help — only to be shot by the suspect s well. The security guard was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

ALERT: DPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1700 Blk E 17th Ave. 3 victims transported to the hospital, unknown condition at this time. A possible suspect was arrested. DPD officers are still actively investigating this incident. pic.twitter.com/iIXh6qwu8U — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 19, 2023

The suspect then took off in the security guard’s car, only later to be caught by police and taken into custody. He was identified by Denver police as Michael Jackson, age 22.

Per ABC7: “As of Tuesday morning, Jackson was in jail, pending an investigation into charges against him of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and felony menacing, according to Denver police.”

Police converge on the scene of a shooting in Denver. (ABC7)