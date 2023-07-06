Opinion: Homeless Epidemic Indicative Of America’s Loss Of Ambition and Dignity

The American youth are lost. Not just a little lost, but extremely lost. As more Americans are raised in the cradle of government control, being legally mandated into attending state-controlled education, problems within the American culture seem to only get worse.

Use of dangerous drugs like heroin and cocaine seem to increase every single day. News headlines are plagued with stories of young Americans overdosing, most recently, the grandson of famous actor Robert De Niro. In cities like Los Angeles, homeless encampments seemingly line every overpass, and every public area.

Reporters will often interview the individuals occupying these encampments, asking them about the circumstances that led to their homelessness. Very seldom will you hear a heartbreaking story. A majority of the time, the person you are looking at is a drug addict.

In truth, it seems that homeless people are not homeless because of a sad set of circumstance, but rather by their own choice. They have no dignity, or respect for themselves. They have no ambition to succeed. They simply want to use drugs.

Homeless programs have been a staple of Democrat leadership in California for decades. Officials are paid handsomely to direct and fund initiatives purported to be in support of the ‘homeless community’. Despite the existence, and expansion, of these programs, homelessness is on the rise in California.

It’s not just California, either. Homelessness is becoming a major crisis in Democrat cities everywhere. Podcaster Joe Rogan recently discussed homelessness in LA on his podcast. See a clip of that discussion below…

Homelessness is a crisis in places like California because government homeless programs have the exact reverse opposite affect that they are supposed to have. Giving handouts to drug addicts only makes them bigger drug addicts.

You can’t spend your way out of a homeless crisis. We must, instead, look at the circumstances that led to these individuals becoming homeless. The useless, expensive state-mandated education that they all received.

Instead of looking to the government for answers, we must look at our Nation as a whole. We must diagnose the systemic failures of the American Left in education, which foster the hopelessness and perpetuate the homeless mentality.

I’m no Puritan, but I damn sure don’t want to see drug addicts injecting their toes with dirty heroin needles in every American city. These people need to grow up, and stop being coddled.

Clear their encampments, arrest those in possession of heroin and cocaine, and get them off of the streets. Since when do the rights of criminals come before the rights of the law-abiding?