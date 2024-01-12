Osar-Nominated Costume Designer Dead at 91

April Ferry, perhaps best known as being the costume designer for Game of Thrones, has died. She was 91.

Ferry reportedly died of natural causes. According to Variety:

Throughout her more than five-decade career, Ferry was a costume designer for over 50 projects, with credits in both film and television, netting an Oscar nomination for 1994’s “Maverick” and working on “Game of Thrones” and “Rome.”

She frequently worked with directors for multiple projects, collaborating with John Maybury on “The Edge of Love,” “Rome,” Jonathan Mostow on “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines,” “U-571,” John Hughes on “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “She’s Having a Baby” and Richard Kelly on “Southland Tales” and “Donnie Darko.”

Ferry’s costume designing would often venture into the science fiction genre, with recent film credits including “Jurassic World,” “Elysium” and 2014’s “RoboCop.”

Ferry garnered many accolades throughout her career, including an Emmy nomination for “My Name is Bill W.” A longtime member of the Executive Board of the Costume Designer’s Guild, Ferry was honored with the CDG’s Career Achievement Award.

Ferry was born on Oct. 31, 1932, and raised in North Carolina. She fell in love with costume design as a dancer on Broadway. After 17 years as a costume supervisor, she began working with Ret Turner and Bob Mackie on “The Sonny & Cher Show” and “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In.” She’d then go on to collaborate with costume designer Robert Fletcher, starting with films including “The Big Chill.” Their friendship and collaboration spanned many decades and projects until his death in 2021.