Hey you, yes you! Are you a fan of hot dogs? What about driving on the open road for unlimited hours? If you answered yes to both of those questions, you might want to apply at Oscar Mayer, ASAP! Turns out the company is hiring Wienermobile drivers, also known as ‘Hotdogger’, for a one-year position beginning in June 2019!

Yes, if driving a huge 27-foot long hotdog on wheels sounds like a fun job to you, then what are you waiting for? What exactly are Weinermobiles? Well, exactly what it sounds like! Cars shaped like a hot dog in a bun used to promote and advertise Oscar Mayer. The first Wienermobile was created in 1936 by Oscar Mayer’s nephew, Carl Mayer, and has become a true staple for the Oscar Mayer brand. The company currently owns a total of six Wienermobiles that travel across the country.

Do you dream in ketchup and mustard? You might be missing out on your next calling: to be an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger! Apply now for the opportunity to create memories you'll relish for a lifetime. Visit https://t.co/j6t6kbL2IO for more details. pic.twitter.com/aIWgs7rpdW — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) December 19, 2018

Newly hired ‘Hotdoggers’ will represent Oscar Mayer by traveling from coast to coast, representing the company at various charity functions, media interviews, and more, all while driving the gigantic hot dog along the way. The Weinermobile’s has made quite an impact throughout the U.S. with toys and scale replicas being made, including from the famous toy brand, Hot Wheels.

The Kraft-Heinz owned company is looking for individuals (preferably college graduates) with a BS or BA in Communications, Marketing, and Public Relations degrees, but is open to other applicants who have a passion for hot dogs. Bilingualism is also said to be a plus. Once hired, the company promises a competitive salary and a company car that “guarantees to turn heads.”

Roasting our favorite sandwiches over a fire🔥🌭 pic.twitter.com/wqqx0nJlpk — WIENERMOBILE (@Wienermobile) November 2, 2018

What do you say, is this your childhood dream come true? If so, click here to apply! The company will be accepting resumes until January 31st.