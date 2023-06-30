Oscar-Winning Actor Alan Arkin Dead at 89

Actor and director Alan Arkin, perhaps best known for his masterful performances roles in Glengarry Glen Ross and Little Miss Sunshine, has died. He was 89.

Former Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander first shared the news, calling Arkin an “original voice for comedy” on Twitter.

“On the few occasions I was in his presence, a kind and generous soul,” Alexander tweeted. “I learned so much from watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless. May he rest well.”

Arkin’s sons, Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed their father’s passing in a statement to People.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man,” they wrote. “A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

Alan Arkin is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 7, 2019. (Getty)

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Alan Arkin spent his younger years in his native New York, but moved to Los Angeles with his family at the age of 11. His father was a teacher in the LA school system, but struggled to keep a job due to his affiliation with the Communist Party.

Arkin graduated from Franklin High School in 1951 and immediately set out to become an actor, a dream he reportedly held since he was 5. He also briefly joined the musical group The Terriers.

Per the New York Post: “Following his departure from music, the struggling actor went back to the theater, eventually landing the starring role in the 1964 Broadway play “Luv,” which led to him being offered the role in his breakout film The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming in 1966 — which earned the then up-and-coming actor his first Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor.”

Along with acting, directing and screenwriting, Arkin authored multiple books, including the memoir Out of My Mind, released in 2018. He last acted by voicing Wild Knuckles in the computer-animated comedy Minions: The Rise of the Gru in 2022.