Oscar-Winning Actor Dead at 48

The award-winning actor Lee Sun-kyun, who skyrocketed to international fame after his starring role in the Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” passed away in Seoul this week at the age of 48.

According to Jeon Yu-deung, the chief detective at the Seongbuk police station. Sun-kyun was found in a parked vehicle in Seoul before 11 a.m., and Mr. Lee had left what appeared to be a suicide note. Police are investigating the death as a suicide.

Mr. Lee’s manager reported him missing earlier in the day, and his body was located using a location signal from his phone.

Mr. Lee had reportedly been questioned repeatedly by the police in Incheon, a city near Seoul, since October on suspicion of taking illicit drugs. Sun-kyun denied these accusations in several public statements and stated that he was the target of a blackmail effort.

Sun-Kyun started his film career in a 1999 music video and later became a well-known figure on Korean television. This eventually led to him landing a starring role in the 2019 thriller “Parasite,” for which he received four Academy Awards and a Screen Actors Guild award for his performance.

Rest in peace!

Lee Sun Kyun receives the award for “Excellent Achievement in Film” during the red carpet of the “Killing Romance” Midwest premiere at AMC New City 14 on October 07, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

By JAMI GANZ | jganz@nydailynews.com | New York Daily News

PUBLISHED: December 27, 2023 at 10:29 a.m. | UPDATED: December 27, 2023 at 11:41 a.m.

"Parasite" star Lee Sun-kyun was found dead Wednesday in a suspected suicide amid a weeks-long drug probe, according to South Korean authorities.

Police in the Seongbuk district of Seoul said the 48-year-old actor — who starred in the Best Picture-winning film — was found dead in a car at a park, after he'd been reported missing earlier Wednesday, according to South Korean outlets.

He was found dead …

