Redheads finally have the representation they’ve fought so hard for.

New emojis, 157 in total, were announced by Unicode Consortium. This new set of emojis brings the total list of emojis to just under 3,000.





Thanks to Emojipedia, the new emojis can be viewed below.

Here are a few more, as listed by Uproxx:

Goggles, Lab Coat, Hiking Boot, Woman’s Flat Shoe, Raccoon, Llama, Hippopotamus, Kangaroo, Badger, Swan, Peacock, Parrot, Lobster, Mosquito, Microbe, Mango, Leafy Green, Bagel, Salt, Moon Cake, Cupcake, Compass, Bricks, Skateboard, Luggage, Firecracker, Red Gift Envelope, Softball, Flying Disc, Lacrosse, Nazar Amulet, Jigsaw, Teddy Bear, Chess Pawn, Abacus, Receipt, Toolbox, Magnet, Test Tube, Petri Dish, DNA, Fire Extinguisher, Lotion Bottle, Thread, Yarn, Safety Pin, Broom, Basket, Roll of Paper, Soap, Sponge, Infinity, Pirate Flag

The Emoji 11.0 list will likely debut later in the year.

(H/T Uproxx)

RELATED: Twitter honors the fallen internet acronyms we used to love—and we’re feeling nostalgic