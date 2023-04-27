Parents Of The Louisville Shooter Say That He Shouldn’t Have Been Able To Purchase The Automatic Firearm He Used In The Shooting

Todd and Lisa Sturgeon, the parents of the 25-year-old shooter, told Savannah Guthrie in an interview that their son had been receiving treatment for mental health issues in the weeks before the incident occurred.

Past Struggles

They said that, due to his mental condition, it was too easy for him to buy a gun.

“We know that Connor was seeing two mental health professionals and that he was able to walk in,” Todd Sturgeon shared. “From what we have been told is that he walked in … and walked out with a weapon and ammunition in 40 minutes.”

“Because of his mental condition, he should not have been able to purchase the gun,” Lisa Sturgeon continued. “If there had been a delay or something of that nature, that would have been helpful.”

The Sturgeons shared with Guthrie that their son had been having a hard time with his mental health for the past year. He had experienced panic attacks, anxiety, and even attempted suicide. He was seeing both a psychiatrist and a counselor, and was taking medication for his condition.

Other Notions

The parents revealed to Guthrie that everything seemed “settled,” however, six days prior to the shooting he contacted his mother to inform her that he had experienced a panic attack and was unsure of the cause. He also mentioned that he wanted to take some time off work.

His mother said she had made an appointment with the psychiatrist. She said it was “inconceivable” to her that he could have been suicidal, as he was always willing to talk to her about what he was going through.

“We thought he was coming out of the crisis,” Lisa Sturgeon continued.