Paris Hilton ‘Never Felt More Ready for Anything’ Than Motherhood

Paris Hilton is sharing details about her journey into motherhood just a few months after announcing the birth of her son, Phoenix.

Motherhood

In an exclusive interview with ABC News Studios’ Impact x Nightline, Paris shared that she wasn’t prepared to be a mom until she found the right partner. She’s now found that in her husband, Carter Reum.

“I wasn’t even looking at this point, then meeting him, the walls just started coming down from my heart for the first time,” she shared.

“So happy, he’s just such a precious angel. I’m just so in love with him,” she said about her newborn son.

When asked about how ready she felt for motherhood, Hilton shared that her other struggles throughout her life prepared her for the task; and how she’s “never been more ready for anything in my life.”

“[It’s] a love that I’ve never experienced before. My heart just feels so full, and I just want to protect him.”

Pure Bliss

She also discussed that this new chapter has aided in healing the wounds from her past.

“Creating my own family and a real life — because I’ve been kind of having to play this character and living this life for so long,” she said. “And I feel like having a family, having children, is what I’ve always been meant to do.”

She also talked about her son on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, gushing about first-time-mom life with her newborn. “He is such an angel, he’s the best. I’m just so obsessed with him, I feel my heart is going to explode.”

Paris’ mother Kathy seems to be enjoying her role as a grandmother, doting on the infant with infinite love. “[She’s] obsessed with showing up all the time, unannounced.” Paris shared, “I’m like, ‘Mom, when did you get here?’ ‘Oh, I’ve been here for hours!’”