Paris Hilton Says She Went Through IVF Treatments Seven Times

Paris Hilton recently had a chat with Canadian YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous on her podcast I Am Paris. The two discussed their experiences with in vitro fertilization, a topic they both have struggled with.

Family Plans

Gigi recently opened up about her and spouse Nats Getty’s plans to start a family in the near future.

“We’re on our IVF journey,” she shared. “And I, honestly, personally, always thought that IVF was something that, you go in, whoever’s giving sperm just gives it, and whoever’s giving their eggs just pokes themselves with needles. I thought it was like two weeks, I thought it was so casual.”

Gigi believed that she and Getty would be fine even though her friends warned her that it might not be that easy and could take years. She thought their youth and good health would be enough to overcome any obstacles.

“But I soon found out that my hormone use over the past 10 years has really affected what I’m going to give, and it’s affected my sperm count,” she shared, adding that she has since stopped taking her hormones.

“It’s so much more intense than people tell you,” she continued.

More Life

Hilton shared details about her journey with IVF alongside her partner, Carter Reum.

“I hate the needles,” she shared. “It’s one of the scariest parts.”

After much anticipation, she finally announced that she had given birth to her son Phoenix in January. “We just kept getting boys every time,” she continued. “And I want both, but I just want a little sister for Phoenix.”

In a previous interview with Glamour UK, she talked about confiding in her former assistant, Kim Kardashian about her options. “I went and did the one round of IVF because Kim had told me about it. So I had eggs frozen.”

“Carter and I had already been talking about the future and then the world was shut down, so I was like, ‘What do you think about us making embryos?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.'”