I’m just going to flat out say it: these people are freaking crazy. I hate to be that guy, especially since I know a ton of great people from small towns, and I’ve been to my fair share of beautifully small towns. However, you can’t deny that there are small towns out there that have an eerie sense about them because of what they hold within. And for Mayflower, Arkansas, I’m sure there are plenty of wonderful people there. But for a town that has less than 2,000 people, something like this really makes you wonder.

Lloyd Eddie Lasker Jr., a 49-year-old pastor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon, according to the court documents. He was released from custody after posting a $7,500 bond, but is due back in court on October 13. So what did this dude do?!

The House of Refuge and Deliverance Ministries

Lasker is the pastor of the House of Refuge and Deliverance Ministries church and had admitted using meth with his parishioners, as well as performing an exorcism on a 21-month-old child. Four days prior, police officers from the Conway Police Department responded to a welfare check on the church, discovering this poor baby with “multiple bruises from head to toe.”

The young child’s mother was with the pastor, and she was claiming that “he was possessed by a demon.” When he was taken to the hospital, he was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) with a brain bleed and extreme malnourishment. That’s when investigators decided to go to Lasker’s home to question him. However, he wasn’t there.

They found his white Dodge truck at an Exxon gas station of the town that’s north of Little Rock, also finding 4 grams of meth in a small baggie. According to the affidavit filed in Faulkner County Circuit Court, they also found a pipe and more meth on the floor of the passenger side when the asked Lasker to get out of the passenger seat. Timothy Bynum, a second man, had been on the driver’s side and told officers that the drugs were Lasker’s and he didn’t know that the pipe and drugs were in the truck. He also admitted to using meth “in the past” as well as using inside the church with the child’s mother and the other members of the congregation.

The Arkansas pastor told police that he was trying to “exorcise the demon” from the young boy, but didn’t go into the details. When officers searched the church, they found another bag of suspected meth and a shotgun in Lasker’s home. Lasker, however, is an ex-felon, meaning he was barred from possessing guns.

It’s clear as day what doing meth can do to you. To harm a child, an emaciated 21-month-old child to be exact, the way these people have makes me really hope that there are child abuse case charges to compliment the drug charges. The boy’s mother needs to understand the severity of her consequences, and I’m not one to judge anyone’s beliefs, but these church members are out of their minds. Literally.

But I’m also not surprised that this crazy psycho on meth really though he was performing exorcisms. I’m sure that’s the methamphetamines doing for sure.