A Missouri Pastor is currently on leave after delivering a sermon telling women to lose weight and submit to the sexual desires of their husbands in order to keep them from straying. Pastor Stewart Allen Clark took leave of absence from First General Baptist in Malden after he received widespread criticism in his sexist sermon in late February. Besides sex and weight loss, Clark told women to wear makeup, choose appropriate hairstyles, appear less butch, and dress nicely.

The church in Southeastern Missouri delete the videos from its website, but a recording of the sermon still appears on Facebook. Clark went on to insult former first lady Melania Trump and Donald Trump stating, “Now look, I’m not saying every woman can be the epic — the epic – trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump. I’m not saying that at all. Most women can’t be trophy wives, but you know … maybe you’re a participation trophy. I don’t know, but all I can say is not everybody looks like that. Amen! Not everybody looks like that. But you don’t need to look like a butch either.”

First General Baptist Church is in the General Baptist denomination and Church Leaders released a statement saying that Clark’s sermon was not consistent with the values or positions of the organization. General Baptist Ministries posted on their Facebook noting, “General Baptists believe that every woman was created in the image of God, and they should be valued for that reason. Furthermore, we believe that all individuals regardless of any other factors are so loved by God that Christ died for them.”

Clark included one Bible verse in the sermon, and which she told the husband in the congregation to display on the headboard of their beds. He quoted the verse, “the wife has no longer all the rights over her body, but shares them with her husband. So whenever she’s not in the mood, dig out your Bible. “ He then went on to briefly mention the second part of the verse which says, “ in the same way, the husband does not have the authority of his own body but yields it to his wife. “ According to the church, he is now seeking professional counseling.

Here are a few more quotes from the sermon.

“Why is it so many times that women after they get married let themselves go? Why is that? Why do they do that?

“Men have a need for their women to look like women. Sweatpants don’t cut it all the time. Wearing flip flops and pajamas to Walmart – that ain’t going to work. Ain’t nothing attractive about that. It’ ain’t. And men want their wives to look good at home and in public, can I get an Amen!”

“Ladies, it’s the way God made us. It’s the way we are. Men are going to look. He made us look. You want them to be looking at you. Don’t let yourself go.”

“Let me tell you something. I have a friend. He has put a ‘divorce weight’ on his wife. That’s how important this is.”

“Listen ladies, we are not lust monsters. We’re not that lust monster that chases you around the bed every night. We can’t help ourselves. God made us this way. He made us this way. Listen can I just tell you this? This may never pass your mind when you’re saying ‘I do,’ but I’m going to tell you it does his. It’s the main reason he married you.”