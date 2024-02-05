Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrested Before Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested last night on charges of DWI in Texas. His arrest comes just days before his son is set to play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, potentially causing a major media, and personal, distraction to the Chiefs quarterback.

Mahomes Sr. was reportedly charged and booked at the Smith County Jail in Tyler, Texas. He was released on a $10,000 surety bond. This is Mahomes’ second DWI arrest, the first coming in 2018.

Mahomes Sr. was a professional athlete himself, spending 11 seasons in Major League Baseball. He spent most of his career with the Minnesota Twins. NBC news reports on his arrest…

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/patrick-mahomess-father-arrested-alleged-dwi-texas-rcna137174