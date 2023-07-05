Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Berated By PETA After Posting Photos With Dolphin

Brittany Mahomes had an innocent playdate with a dolphin while on vacation and now everyone is all up in arms.

Actually, normal people found the whole thing to be cute. It’s activist groups such as PETA that seem to have an issue with it.

Mahomes is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and posted pictures of herself with the dolphin to social media. That spurned a backlash among those who accused her of animal cruelty. Eventually, PETA jumped in, too.

“We know you love companion animals,” PETA wrote in a lengthy note on Brittany’s page, “but we hope to see you extend your compassion to marine life too.”

In the photos, Brittany is hugging, petting and just generally loving on the dolphin. She also brought her 2-year old daughter to be near the aquatic mammal, known for its general friendliness. PETA didn’t care.

“These types of interactions are dangerous for them AND us,” it wrote on Brittany’s post.

Brittany captioned her post, “Ever snuggled a 400lbs dolphin?” She has not publicly responded to PETA nor anyone else who complained about the endearing moment.

The dolphin has stayed mum on the matter as well — but it sure appeared to be having a good time.