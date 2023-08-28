Paul Simon Says His ‘Time is Up’

Iconic singer and songwriter Paul Simon has announced that his health is declining, indicating that he doesn’t expect to see improvement.

Simon, 81, announced that be believes his generation’s “time is up” when addressing his health issues, via MSN music.

“Despite his ailments, Simon isn’t letting it weigh down the outstanding musical career he has built in over 6o decades,” MSN relayed. “Instead, he is channeling his mortality toward creating more purposeful music.”

Simon made the announcement on the anniversary of his award-winning 1986 album, Graceland.

The Grammy award winning #Graceland album was released on this day in 1986.

Simon rose to prominence in the 1960s, as one-half of the Simon & Garfunkel, along with Art Garfunkel. Their mix of folk and rock spurned massive and timeless hits such as The Sound of Silence, America, Mrs. Robinson and The Boxer, all of which became popular during the counterculture movement.

Paul Simon performs onstage during Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute To The Songs Of Paul Simon at Hollywood Pantages Theatre in April 2022. (Getty)

Simon actually just released his latest solo album, Seven Psalms, in April. He said he suffered major hearing loss while creating it.

“Quite suddenly I lost most of the hearing in my left ear, and nobody has an explanation for it,” Paul told The Times. “So everything became more difficult. My reaction to that was frustration and annoyance; not quite anger yet, because I thought it would pass, it would repair itself.”