‘Pawn Stars’ Family Member Dead at 39

Adam Harrison, the son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison, passed away this week from an overdose at the age of 39. No further details have been released.

Harrison’s representative, Laura Herlovich, confirmed the cause of death and that he was discovered Friday with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

TMZ first reported the news that the Harrison family learned of Adam’s death on Friday. The circumstances of Adam’s death are unknown, including when and where he overdosed. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed with TMZ that an investigation into his death has been opened.

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss,” Herlovich shared with the Las Vegas Review-Journal on behalf of the Harrison family.

