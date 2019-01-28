Peaches, Nectarines and Plums Recalled in 18 States For Listeria Contamination

It looks like 2019 doesn’t want us to be healthy! The FDA has announced over 1,727 cartons of fresh peaches, 1,207 cartons of fresh nectarines and 365 cartons of fresh plums have been recalled, affecting 18 states sold in Walmart, Costco, Hannaford, Market Basket, ALDI, and Fairway Market.

According to health officials, the recalled fruit has bacterial contamination that could cause potentially deadly infections. Jac Vandenberg, INC., recalled their products with Listeria monocytogenes concerns, that could develop into Listeriosis, which can be deadly for young children or people with vulnerable immune systems. Those with a low immune system run a risk of the invasive infection spreading beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

Symptoms of Listeria include high fever, stiffness, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. If untreated, Listeria infection is known to cause miscarriages and stillbirths month pregnant woman.

The Fresh Peaches, Fresh Nectarines and Fresh Plums were distributed in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia through small retail establishments at the following select retail stores.

The nectarines and peaches sold as a bulk retain produce item with PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) showing the country of origin of Chile. The nectarines sold at Costco are packaged in a 4-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090212. The peaches, nectarines, and plums sold at ALDI are packaged in a 2-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304.

Thankfully, no illnesses have been reported as of yet in connection with the recalled fruit. The recall is a result of a routine sampling program by the packing house, revealing that the finished product contained the bacteria. The company has ceased distribution of the products as the Food and Drug Administration and health experts continue to investigate the cause to the problem.

Anyone who may have purchased the fruit is asked to return it to their store of purchase for a full refund. If you have a question about the recall you can contact the company at compliance@jacvandenberg.com