The nation’s collective cabin fever is rising ever higher during the Coronavirus lockdown and if there’s one group of people in particular who are probably going extra insane from being cooped up, it’s America’s teenagers.

Proof of this can be found in the infinite well of teen boredom that is TikTok. The latest way Gen Z’s future asteroid mine canaries and first-wave attackers of Chinese laser fortresses are proving they’re down for whatever is called the Pee Your Pants Challenge.

You just pee your pants on camera. Challenge over.

Here’s the original Pee Your Pants Challenge, from TikTok celeb Liam Weyer.

And then here are some more kids peeing their pants for your viewing, uh, enjoyment, I guess.

Can we really blame a bunch of high school and under-21 college kids for getting so desperate for quarantine entertainment that they’re literally pissing their pants to make each other laugh? Think about how horrifically boring their lives are right now. They’ve been stuck at home with their parents for over a month, which in and of itself is enough to make any human go insane, let alone teenagers.

Couple that with the fact that they can’t drink alcohol, and if they smoke weed they’ve probably run out of that and have no plausible reason to leave the house to get more that their parents wouldn’t be suspicious of. And not only that, but a lot of them probably aren’t even getting to decide what they’re eating for half their meals. Any family that sits down for dinner together is making that decision for them.

At this point, if I had a teenaged son or daughter, I’d just say screw it and let them have a few glasses of wine or a couple beers a night. Whatever. It’s a global pandemic.

In the absence of that… yeah I kind of understand why kids are pissing their pants for fun.