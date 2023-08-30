Pelosi Employees Advised to Start Working From Home Due to Rising Crime

In California, it’s become so unsafe that some offices are telling their employees to stay home.

Perhaps the best example of that is The Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco, which reportedly is telling its staffers to work remotely. Crime is just that high.

“In light of the conditions at the (Federal Building) we recommend employees maximize the use of telework for the foreseeable future,” read a memo sent to employees, via KRON. “This recommendation should be extended to all Region IX employees, including those not currently utilizing telework flexibilities.”

The outside of the Pelosi building is a known meeting ground for San Francisco drug dealers. Along with that, neighborhoods nearby “are widely regarded as the epicenter of the city’s fentanyl crisis,” per The National Newsdesk.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at a press conference on the reintroduction of the Freedom to Vote Act, outside the U.S. Capitol Building on July 20. (Getty)

“The safety of workers in our federal buildings has always been a priority for Speaker Emerita Pelosi, whether in the building or on their commutes. Federal, state and local law enforcement — in coordination with public health officials and stakeholders — are working hard to address the acute crises of fentanyl trafficking and related violence in certain areas of the city,” the office said.

Interestingly, this move coincides with the Biden administration reportedly starting to execute a plan to force federal employees to start working in the office on a regular basis.