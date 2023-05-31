Penn. School Employee Allegedly Sent Nude Photos to Several Students and Sexually Abused a Child

Police are alleging that a school employee from Pennsylvania has sent inappropriate pictures to middle school students and had sexual contact with a 15-year-old boy.

Initial Details

Megan Carlisle, 37, from Elizabethtown, was arrested by the Northwest Regional Police on Thursday and charged with a range of offences, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, institutional sexual assault and dissemination of sexual materials to minors.

According to local police, Carlisle worked as a para professional at Elizabethtown Middle School. She was responsible for monitoring the in-school suspension (ISS) room when the incident occurred.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

She allegedly “touched and caressed” the genitals of a 15-year-old boy in several ISS periods.

After dismissal, Carlisle is alleged to have contacted a 15-year-old student on Snapchat and started sending him messages. She texted the young boy “numerous times” to talk about engaging in sexual activity.

It’s alleged that she began sending nude photos and videos to the young boy and his friend, who is 16. Later that evening, Carlisle allegedly picked up a student and engaged in sexual activity in her car in an empty parking lot.

Additional Statements

Female middle school monitor had sex with teen who hit her up for vapes, cash: police https://t.co/gr3cjffXkC — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 31, 2023

The school has released a statement regarding the incident.

“While we do not generally make it our practice to comment on personnel or legal matters, we believe this situation necessitates a statement. As such, we are sharing the following information: Ms. Carlisle is no longer employed by the school. The District fully cooperated with local law enforcement on their investigation,” the statement read.

Carlisle is currently being held at Lancaster County Prison on a $200,000 bail. Her next court date is June 9.