An Asian-American Taco Bell patron in Pennsylvania was horrified when he discovered that one of the fast food chain’s cashiers had used a racial slur instead of his name on the receipt.





In Young Lee — who took to Facebook to share his story — said he went to Taco Bell with friends to grab “a late-night snack” after a night out. According to Lee, he usually gives cashiers a fake English name that’s easier for them to understand than his actual birth name. In this case, he told the Taco Bell cashier his name was Steve.

Lee writes that his initial interaction with the cashier was “very ordinary and cordial,” but then he looked at his receipt and saw that the cashier had entered his name as “STEVE CH**K.”

“I was so infuriated that I couldn’t help but to confront the cashier,” Lee writes. “When I confronted him, he said that there are three Steve’s in the restaurant so he needed to differentiate. It made me even more upset that he was protecting his case rather than apologizing so I lashed out and told him that it is extremely disrespectful to use such a derogatory slur,” he recalled.

Lee was infuriated, but he decided to drop the matter after the cashier apologized.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

Lee later noticed the staff member joking about it in the kitchens, which made him angry again.

This is when the manager approached me to calm me down. He said that what the cashier did to me was wrong and that he is sorry. However, he rebutted that I was being disrespectful by snatching my food from the cashier. It was as if he was trying to defuse the situation by redirecting the blame on to me. But how does he expect me to be polite to the cashier when he deliberately took his time to spell out the word ‘C***K’ to describe me? When he attempted to condemn me, people in the restaurant started to berate both the [manager] and the cashier, which led him to apologize and finally admit that they were in the wrong. I thought incidents like this only happen in the news and never expected it to happen to me but I guess it really does happen in the real world. Normally I would let things like this go but under the current political climate I find it very important to address such issues and voice them loudly and clearly.

In Young received an outpouring of support, and his post was shared over 180 times on Facebook.

CBS Philly reports that the Taco Bell employee in question was later fired.

“We do not tolerate this behavior. This employee no longer works for the brand, and the franchise is retraining its staff to ensure this incident will not happen again. Management has reached out and apologized directly to the customer,” said a statement from Taco Bell.

