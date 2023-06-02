Pennsylvania Woman Accused of Killing Husband at Park Where They Were Planning to ‘Discuss Their Relationship’

On Tuesday, a woman from Pennsylvania was arrested due to the suspicion of murdering her estranged husband during an argument at a busy waterfront park in the middle of the day.

Initial Reports

According to a press release from Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Sammar Khan, 40, was brought before the court to face charges of criminal homicide, possession of a weapon and endangering another person, which resulted in the death of 38-year-old Faisal Iqbal.

Khan and Iqbal were speaking near the Bristol Borough Wharf at around 11 a.m. They had planned to discuss their relationship when Khan started “speaking loudly in another language,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Witnesses told police that they heard a “pop sound” and Iqbal “stood up and began to wrestle with Khan.” The affidavit noted that more gunshots were heard during their altercation.

Iqbal and his companion started to walk from the shoreline towards the car park. Iqbal asked one of the witnesses to call 911, according to the affidavit. Khan then allegedly shot Iqbal twice, and he fell down on the grassy space between the water and the car park, as per the accounts of witnesses.

“As Iqbal lay on the ground defenseless, Khan walked over to him and shot him twice in the torso and once in the head,” the document continues.

Continued Investigations

A woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband at a waterfront park in Bucks County on Tuesday. https://t.co/R9SXc8kZmK — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) May 30, 2023

Officers arrived at the park around 11 a.m. and found Khan with blood on her clothing, according to police. The park was occupied by “multiple people at the time of the shooting.”

Iqbal was discovered lying in a grassy area with gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel declared him dead at the scene. According to the affidavit, police also found a bloody 9mm gun close by.

Khan was sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility, where she is being kept without bail. It is unknown if she has made a plea or hired a lawyer who can speak for her.