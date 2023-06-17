Pentagon Papers Leaker Daniel Ellsberg Dead at 92 Years Old, Family Says

Daniel Ellsberg, an American hero that exposed lies and corruption surrounding U.S. involvement in the Vietnam war has died at the age of 92, his family claims. Ellsberg reportedly died of pancreatic cancer.

CBS News reports on Ellsberg…

Daniel Ellsberg, the anti-war activist who copied and leaked documents that revealed secret details of U.S. strategy in the Vietnam War that became known as the Pentagon Papers, has died, his family confirmed in a statement to CBS News on Friday. He was 92. Ellsberg died early Friday morning at his home in Kensington, California, of pancreatic cancer, his family said. He was diagnosed in February and revealed the diagnosis on social media in March. His family said he wasn’t in pain and was surrounded by loved ones when he died. “Daniel was a seeker of truth and a patriotic truth-teller, an antiwar activist, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a dear friend to many, and an inspiration to countless more,” his family said. “He will be dearly missed by all of us.” https://www.cbsnews.com/news/daniel-ellsberg-dies-age-92-pentagon-papers-leaker/

That report from CBS also discusses the fact that Ellsberg wanted to make a difference in the Vietnam war. That portion of the report reads…

He was a Harvard graduate and self-defined “cold warrior” who served as a private and government consultant on Vietnam throughout the 1960s, risked his life on the battlefield, received the highest security clearances and came to be trusted by officials in Democratic and Republican administrations. He was especially valued, he would later note, for his “talent for discretion.” But like millions of other Americans, in and out of government, he had turned against the yearslong war in Vietnam, the government’s claims that the battle was winnable and that a victory for the North Vietnamese over the U.S.-backed South would lead to the spread of communism throughout the region. Unlike so many other war opponents, he was in a special position to make a difference. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/daniel-ellsberg-dies-age-92-pentagon-papers-leaker/

Ellsberg will surely be missed, and we thank him for the great service he provided to his Nation. PEACE!