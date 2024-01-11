Pentagon: US Military Aid to Ukraine Was Not Properly Tracked

A new report from the Pentagon claims that the US military aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia was poorly tracked.

According to multiple reports, the Pentagon says that more than $1 billion worth of weapons the U.S. sent to Ukraine remain “delinquent,” according to a new Department of Defense Inspector General report.

Per Axios:

Investigators reviewed 39,139 high-risk weapons — including javelins, stinger missiles and night-vision devices, among others — that the Department of Defense has sent to Ukraine over the course of the invasion and the years prior. It did not specify how many of the weapons are delinquent, only an estimate of their value, the New York Times reported. The weapons the report focused on comprise only a fraction of the $50 billion in military equipment the U.S. has sent Ukraine since Russia annexed Crimea and parts of the Donbas region in 2014, per the Times. Of note: Although the report does not suggest any of the weapons had been improperly diverted or misused, it states that evaluating whether weapons had been diverted was beyond the inspector general’s scope.

The outlet went on to report: “The report notes that obtaining a “full picture” of the weapons provided will continue to be difficult, because the “inventory continues to change, and accuracy and completeness will likely only become more difficult over time.”