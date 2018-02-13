What’s round, black and rolls all over?

RELATED: Elon Musk’s Mars-bound Tesla includes special pop culture reference

Apparently, it’s a Guardbot, which is both the name of a company and its signature product. According to Business Insider, Guardbot is a surveillance robot that’s equipped with recording capabilities and has the ability to travel over any terrain, including through water. That’s right — the satellite-controlled robot can swim. The spherical robot comes in ever-fashionable black and is covered in varying spokes and treads that assist in its movement. While videos of the robot showing off its skills are impressing people online, it’s the machine’s resemblance to famous — or infamous — pop culture bots that has people especially interested.





This robot surveillance ball can swim and roll on any terrain. pic.twitter.com/HFLL1IxHQN — Business Insider UK (@BIUK) February 13, 2018

One Twitter user pointed out that it looks like something out of “RoboCop.”

Robocops are coming https://t.co/hOaMv5BT3j — Abdulrahman AlHashim (@AbdulrahmanFH) February 13, 2018

Others noted that the robot had a lot in common with the spherical “Star Wars” droid BB-8.

Like a scene from “Black Mirror,” Guardbot is reminiscent of the killer robots from the Season 4 installment “Metalhead.” In that particular episode, humanity was taken over by murderous, four legged “dogs” that could travel over any terrain and also had visual capabilities. Eerie!

Black Mirror S:4 Metalhead https://t.co/eN6zCUmoIv — Maureen Meadow (@MeadowMaureen) February 12, 2018

It will be hunting humans in the not so distant future with out a doubt. pic.twitter.com/YC30TekrdV — Lucid (@wonlov10) February 13, 2018

Feels like life and technology is more and more like a sci fi movie every day https://t.co/AKbUftorkn — Cobber (@codecobber) February 13, 2018

RELATED: These tweets about “Black Mirror” are as ridiculous as they are relatable

According to Business Insider, Guardbot — while still only in development for military use — could cost upward of $100,000 and range anywhere in size from 5 inches to 7 feet in diameter. It comes equipped with two cameras, microphones, GPS and a battery that can last up to 25 hours.