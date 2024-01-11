Pete Carroll Fired As Head Coach By Seattle Seahawks, Moves To Team Advisor Position

The Seattle Seahawks have made the controversial decision to fire head coach Pete Carroll, who has been the head coach for the franchise for nearly 15 years. Carroll went to two Super Bowls as coach of the Seahawks, winning one against Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in 2013, and losing to Tom Brady and the Patriots the following year.

Videos by Rare

The last consequential play that Carroll participated in the Super Bowl will go down as the Malcolm Butler interception, in which Seattle forwent a run with dominant running back Marshawn Lynch to instead to throw a crossing pattern to Ricardo Lockette, which was consequentially picked off, sealing the game for New England.

The Seahawks, despite being in the playoff picture for most of the season, fell short of making the postseason this year. Despite being fired, Carroll has a rather impressive record of 137-89-1 as head coach. He may be 72 years old, but if he seeks another head coaching opportunity, he will most likely get it.

Seahawks owner Jordy Allen said the following of Carroll…

After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from head coach to remain with the organization as an advisor. “Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community. “His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward. “Pete will always be a beloved member of the Seahawks family.” https://sports.yahoo.com/pete-carroll-out-head-coach-of-seahawks-in-shocking-move-191925662.html

It is the end of a very successful era in Seattle. Though Carroll was successful, I believe a change was probably necessary for both sides.