PGA Golfer Arrested, Accused of Throwing Wife Into Wall

Pro golfer Erik Compton was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges in Miami-Dade County after an alleged domestic violence incident involving his wife, as first reported by Local 10 news.

Compton was arrested on a strong-armed robbery charge and a misdemeanor battery charge. The former is a second-degree felony. He invoked his right to an attorney and has not commented on the alleged incident, Local 10 reported.

Petra Compton and Erik Compton attend as DJ Khaled hosts the inaugural We The Best Foundation Classic at Miami Beach Golf Club on July 20. (Getty )

The incident report claimed that Compton threw his wife into a wall during an argument.

Compton, 43, was diagnosed with diagnosed with viral cardiomyopathy at a young age and has overcome two heart transplants to become a regular on the PGA Tour. He has participated in two such events this year, tying for 29th at the Corales Puntacana Championship in March and tying for 63rd at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May.

Erik Compton tees off from the eighth hole during the First Round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 25 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Getty).

He has participated in 168 Tour events in all, but has no wins. His best finish came in 2014, when he tied for second with Rickie Fowler at the U.S. Open.

“He was taken into custody at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, and freed on bond,” the New York Post relayed.