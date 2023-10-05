Philadelphia Police Officers Expected to Recover After Shooting Spree; Suspect Dead

Three Philadelphia police officers were injured but are expected to recover after they were ambushed after arriving on the scene of a shooting.

A 12-year-old boy called reported to police that his father had shot his uncle, which led officers to the property, authorities said. The initial dispute was reportedly over a loud video game, via Fox29.

The news outlet added:

“Investigators say a father and his juvenile son were arguing when the boy’s uncle stepped in and began to argue with the father. Police believe the 42-year-old father fired a shot inside the house that caused the boy and his uncle to retreat upstairs.”

The father then followed the uncle up the stairs and shot him. He then waited for police to arrive, and once they did, the father opened fire.

Two of the officers were hit in the leg, another in the hand. Eventually more police officers showed up and exchanged gunfire, killing the suspect. The uncle was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

“It is stunning, I thank God that (the officers) are OK, I thank them for their bravery and their desire to do this job which is very, very difficult, and I thank their families for the sacrifice they make,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

“Our brave and dedicated officers continue to amaze me with their courage to run toward gunfire,” said Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President John McNesby, via Fox29. “We’re thankful that our officers will recover from their injuries, and we owe them a debt of gratitude. The FOP along with rank-and-file officers across the city salute their courage, bravery, and dedication to serve our residents and keep them safe.”

An aerial view of police officers at the site of a shooting in Philadelphia. (Fox29)