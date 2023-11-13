Philadelphia Police on Lookout for Car That Hit NBA Player, Fled Scene

Police in Philadelphia are looking for clues and possibly monitoring surveillance footage for a vehicle that hit NBA player Kelly Oubre Jr. outside of his home, sending the 76ers forward to the hospital.

Oubre, who just gained a starting role in his first season with the team, is expected to miss significant time with broken ribs and other injuries suffered as a result of the hit-and-run.

Police have described the vehicle as a silver car that was spotting leaving the scene. They intend to talk with Oubre in an effort to find out if he can remember any more details.

Per 6ABC in Philadelphia:

“According to police, Oubre was walking alone on the 1400 block of Spruce Street, crossing Hicks Street, when he was knocked down after being hit by a car that was trying to turn onto Hicks.

“The silver vehicle struck Oubre in the upper chest with the driver-side mirror before fleeing the scene, police said.”

Kelly Oubre throws a pass during a recent 76ers game. His coaches and teammates visited him a few days after he was hit by a vehicle. (Getty)

Oubre’s teammates paid him a visit on Monday, per Hoops Wire. Sixers coach Nick Nurse implied Oubre was in high spirits despite his drawback.

“When he’s communicating with me, he’s always saying how soon he’s going to be back,” Nurse said. “I think he’s in a pretty good mindset as far as that goes. There certainly is a mental element, a toughness element, a patience element, getting your confidence back element. All those kinds of things.

“But I think he’s a pretty strong personality. We’ll see how it goes. I think we will have some more information here in a few days.”

