Pickup Truck Sporting Domino’s Sign Involved in LA Street Takeover (Video)

Apparently, Domino’s does more than just deliver pizza. It also sponsors vehicles that take over streets by racing around and doing donoughts.

Actually, we don’t know if that’s true. Domino’s may have had nothing to do with the white pickup truck that was seen performing the stunt in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Sun Valley. But the truck was decorated with a Domino’s sign.

(KTLA)

Per KTLA:

“A white pickup truck sporting a Domino’s delivery sign on top of the roof was among at least three vehicles involved in the takeover,” adding that the incident took place around 11 p.m. locally.

“Video showed the truck doing doughnuts in the intersection before being joined by a second vehicle,” the outlet added.

Nearly 100 onlookers were present as the pickup truck and a couple other vehicles took over the intersection of Strathern Street and Witsett Avenue in Sun Valley. It’s still not been determined if Domino’s had anything to do with the takeover or if the vehicle was affiliated with the pizza chain in any fashion.

Nor have any arrests been reported.

(KTLA)

But given that passengers in the vehicle were hanging out the window, and that the make and model of the vehicle are visible in the video, investigators shouldn’t have any problem locating those responsible for the takeover if so desired.