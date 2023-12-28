Pierce Brosnan Cited for Trespassing in Restricted Area at Yellowstone

Noted actor Pierce Brosnan received a citation for allegedly trespassing in forbidden areas of Yellowstone National Park, court documents show.

Brosnan reportedly was near the thermal areas pf the park, where the hot springs, geysers and mudpots sit.

Per 9News in Denver:

Court documents show Brosnan was cited on Nov. 1 for “foot travel in a thermal area” at the park. He was also issued a closure violation for Mammoth Terraces — an area in the national park where numerous tiny, shallow pools sit on ledges of many different levels.

The closure violation simply alleges that the actor was in a restricted area, while the more specific foot travel violation indicates he is accused of entering a site with potentially dangerous water features.

Court documents show Brosnan must appear in court on Jan. 23 on the charges. Getting too close to the geysers at Yellowstone can result in punishments of thousands of dollars in fees or months in jail.

But fines and jail sentences aren’t the only danger for leaving the trails in Yellowstone. The park’s website points out that the thermal features found around the area are potentially deadly, and people have been seriously injured or killed by falling into them.

“In thermal areas, the ground may be only a thin crust above boiling hot springs, and there is no way to guess where a safe path is,” the park’s website reads. “New hazards can bubble up overnight, and pools are acidic enough to burn through boots, so you must stay in designated walking areas.”

Actor Pierce Brosnan got into hot water at Yellowstone National Park, it seems. (File)