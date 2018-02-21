British commentator Piers Morgan sparked yet another debate over the weekend when he declared that John Oliver shouldn’t say “we” and “us” when referring to the United States.





Oliver’s juggernaut late night HBO program, “Last Week Tonight” returned to television on Sunday and in the segment, the British-born comedian took a lot of shots at Trump, specifically focusing on how the American president has interacted with foreign leaders. But Piers Morgan took issue with Oliver lumping himself in with the Americans, writing “you’re about as American as cricket and mushy peas, you shameless old fraud!”

Watching John Oliver repeatedly say ‘we’ & ‘us’ when discussing America is comical.

Mate, you were born in the Midlands to a pair of Liverpudlian parents & speak in a thick Brummie accent.

You’re about as American as cricket & mushy peas, you shameless old fraud! pic.twitter.com/1Ay6hJhJhy — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 19, 2018

Morgan, who is an editor-at-large for the Daily Mail, has a talent for stirring up unrest online, and there were plenty of people who were happy to disagree with his assessment of Oliver and doubted his motivations.

I know you’re doing a “troll” bit, but what happens when you folks meet each other in real life after this? Are you just gonna be like “Hey I shat on you on Twitter for no real reason other than likes, but water under the bridge, mate” — Chloe Dykstra (@skydart) February 21, 2018

Just because he's adopted doesn't make him any less family. He is we, he is us. And we are keeping him. — Lanae Ancell (@LanaeAncell) February 21, 2018

Wait, but u presume to talk about US gun control laws, lecture ppl on their views, Jon Oliver is a permanent resident w a green card (same as I was until the late 2000s), you were editor of a paper involved in phone hacking, who was on The Apprentice, Jon Oliver has a show on HBO — Ali M Latifi (@alibomaye) February 19, 2018

Oliver has been in the United States for over a decade. In 2014, while discussing immigration, he joked “I’ve been through the immigration process under the best possible scenario and it was still hell.” And in last Sunday’s show, he described himself as “an immigrant who has fallen in love with this county” before saying that “Donald Trump does not reflect America.”

Morgan has been attacked as a Trump loyalist — after he offered the president softball questions in a January interview, the BBC’s John Simpson called Morgan “spineless.” Simpson added, “the art of the political interview is to push your interviewee hard — not let them spout self-evident tosh. That’s just showbiz.”

The last time that Morgan found himself waist-deep in an internet outcry was last September when he declared that white people should be excused from singing the n-word. And he’s pissed off a lot of people like, Chrissy Teigen, who called him an “unequivocal douche” in 2016.