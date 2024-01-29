Pilot Says Remnants of Amelia Earhart’s Place May Have Been Found

The remnants of Amelia Earhart’s lost plane may have been discovered, according to a pilot who funded the $11 million search.

Earhart and her long-lost plane were last seen after taking off from Papua New Guinea in 1937.

According to People:

“Over the weekend, Deep Sea Vision revealed its discovery of ‘what appears to be Earhart’s Lockheed 10-E Electra,’ which they found after scanning “more than 5,200 square miles of ocean floor.”

“In September 2023, a 16-person crew with Deep Sea Vision launched their search for the wreckage from Tarawa, Kiribati, a port near Howland Island, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“About 30 days later, the crew captured a sonar image resembling the shape of an airplane within 100 miles of the island, Business Insider and Today reported.”

Deep Sea Vision shared images of the plan-shaped object on social media.

Tony Romeo is the pilot and real estate investor who fronted the search. He told Today that he is confident the debris is connected to the crash.

“There’s no other known crashes in the area, and certainly not of that era or that kind of design with the tale that you see in the image,” he said.

Earhart was the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, along with setting many other records. She disappeared on that July 1937 flight and was pronounced dead six months later.

People reports:

Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan were last seen when they took off from Papua New Guinea on July 2, 1937. The pair was expected to stop refuel at Howland Island before continuing the trip. Romeo, who also previously worked as a U.S. Air Force intelligence officer, has spent $11 million to fund the search so far, according to WSJ and Today.