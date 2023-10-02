Pilot’s Body Recovered After Plane Crashes Into N.H. Lake

The body of a pilot has been recovered following the crash of ingle-engine Cessna 150 into Lake Winnipesaukee, near Gilford, N.H.

Authorities said the pilot was the only person on board.

“We were sitting by the fire, we saw a plane; it seemed awfully low close to the water, and it went kind of down a bit, then went up, then went straight down and I pointed to my husband and said, look at the plane, and next thing we know we heard a splash and an explosion kind of sound, and it must’ve hit the water,” a witness said, via New Hampshire news outlets.

Police arrive at the scene of a single-engine plane crash at Lake Winnipesaukee. (WCVB)

Divers recovered the pilot’s body along with parts of the plane in the lake, the New Hampshire Game and Fish told WMUR.

The pilot’s identity had not been determined as of late Sunday night.

Per WCVB:

“The National Transportation Safety Board, which is in charge of the investigation, told WMUR that one of its investigators would arrive at Lake Winnipesaukee once the aircraft is recovered and once on scene, they would document the scene, request any air traffic communications, weather reports, radar data, examine the aircraft and contact any witnesses.”

Investigators took to Lake Winnipesaukee following a single-engine plane crash. (WCVB)

Investigators are also seeking medical records and flight history of the pilot — as well as maintenance records of the aircraft, per the NTSB.