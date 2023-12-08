Beloved TV Actress Dead at 92

Ellen Holly, the first black actress to catapult to stardom on a daytime soap opera, has died. She was 92.

Holly, who played the role of Carla on ABC’s One Life to Live from 1968-86, died peacefully in her sleep at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, publicist Cheryl L. Duncan said.

But she accomplished a lot more, too. As relayed by The Hollywood Reporter:

A member of The Actors Studio who did Shakespeare for Joseph Papp and was mentored by the same woman who discovered Julie Harris and Kim Stanley, Holly appeared four times on Broadway, beginning with her acclaimed performance in 1956 as the female lead in Too Late the Phalarope. She appeared in a handful of films as well, from Take a Giant Step (1959), starring Johnny Nash, Estelle Hemsley and Ruby Dee, to School Daze (1988), directed by Spike Lee. Holly, however, did not work as often as her talents suggested she should have, because as a light-skinned African American, she had difficulty being hired for roles calling for “a Black actress,” she said. … Survivors include her grand-nieces, Alexa and Ashley, and their father, Xavier; and her first cousins, Wanda, Julie, Carolyn and Clinton. Donations in her memory may be made to The Obama Presidential Center or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/ellen-holly-dead-one-life-to-live-1235725677/

Ellen Holly in 1984. (Getty)