Pittsburgh Police Commander Accused of Recording Officers Without Their Permission

A Pittsburgh police commander is on paid leave after allegedly recording officers without their permission, according to a report from WPXI.

Police Commander Matt Lackner is accused of placing multiple undercover body cameras in multiple police cars to record the officers, the outlet added.

“In the state of Pennsylvania, it’s illegal without the consent of the other party to record them,” WPXI legal analyst Phil DiLucente said. “We are one of the few states left in the country, but if someone violates it, it’s a criminal act.”

Police Commander Matt Lackner is reportedly on paid administrative leave. (WPXI)

Per WPXI:

“Sources said a detective discovered the body camera hidden in one of the cars and reported it to supervisors.

“It’s unclear why the camera was in the police car.

“Lackner, who has been on the force for more than 25 years, is the same officer who busted two Pittsburgh bicycle officers for falsifying time cards by setting up an undercover surveillance operation at the officers’ homes.”

Two officers were eventually fired as a result of that investigation.

WPXI added: “While an internal investigation is underway, sources said the chief may refer this case to an outside law enforcement agency for investigation.”

Some Pittsburgh police vehicles allegedly had illegal recording devices inside . (WPXI)