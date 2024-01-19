Plane Slides Off Runway in Rochester, NY

An American Airlines flight from Philadelphia slid off the runway as it made a landing at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport in New York.

American Airlines sent a notice to passengers aboard the flight, saying that the slide toward the terminal was caused by icy conditions. Thankfully, tno injuries were reported to any of the 50 passengers or three crew members.

“After landing safely in Rochester (ROC), American Eagle flight 5811, operated by Piedmont Airlines with service from Philadelphia (PHL) to ROC, exited the taxiway while in transit to the terminal due to snowy airfield conditions,” American officials said in a statement. “Safety is our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for their experience. Everyone on board deplaned safely and was transported to the terminal by bus.”

The airline added that the plane would be taken out of service and given a full inspection after being towed from the taxiway.

WROC News reports:

Brian Potvin, who was returning to Rochester on flight 5811 from a vacation in Miami, said everything seemed fine with the landing — at first.

So the plane lands like a normal landing, and then we were coming around a turn and I guess the runway was icy, and when we came around the turn, we skidded off into the grass. I felt we were in the grass once we were in a complete stop, but then the plane slightly tilted to the side,” he said. “The plane never tilts to the side. We kind of knew something was wrong at that point.”

Potvin said the pilot asked all passengers to remain in their seats as emergency crews assessed the scene.

“I didn’t panic, but it was like, will it tilt over more, ya know? Is everything going to be OK? And then I think everyone else stayed calm. We all were kind of calm in that moment, and then it was kind of stress and frustration: When are we going to get off this plane, ya know?” he said.

Potvin said it was ultimately about 90 minutes before crews brought the passenger stairs so they could deplane.