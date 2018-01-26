Sacramento police are on the hunt for the person or persons behind the brutal killing of a 4-month-old puppy.

“It’s a horrific case. It’s probably the worst one I’ve seen since I’ve been here working for the city,” said Chief Animal Control Officer Jase Huggins to Sacramento’s KTXL.





An onlooker made the horrific discovery of the Chihuahua-terrier mix last Friday while walking along a bike path. The individual found the young dog brutally beaten and hung from a tree by a leash, in addition to having wounds from BB gun shots. The female puppy weighed approximately 12 pounds at the discovery.

“From nose to tail, there wasn’t any part of this puppy — about a 4-month-old puppy — that didn’t have fractures somewhere on her body,” Huggins said. “She had abdominal trauma that was so bad that the veterinarian described her liver to look like hamburger meat.”

Authorities are especially worried about bringing the brutal killers to justice, with concerns that the perpetrators may move to harming people next. According to Psychology Today, animal abuse is sometimes an early indicator of the potential for extreme violence against humans.

“We have to catch this person. … We have a really high concern when we see this amount of violence perpetrated against a defenseless animal like that,” Huggins added. “That that person is capable of committing violence against another person, another child and another animal.”

Investigators are offering a $12,000 reward to the public for information leading to the capture of the killer or killers and are urging the local community for help.

Residents are spooked by the vicious crime and want the those responsible to face justice.

“I’m watching everything all the time when I’m down here,” neighbor Steven Beard told KTXL, “cause you never know when they’re gonna come out.”