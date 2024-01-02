Police Arrest Man Who Barricaded Himself Inside Colorado Supreme Court Building

Denver police arrested a man who barricaded himself inside the Colorado Supreme Court building and may have been trying to burn it down.

Videos by Rare

Brandon Olsen, 44, also threatened a security guard and fired shots while inside, authorities said.

“CSP and DPD are treating this incident seriously, but at this time, it is believed that this is not associated with previous threats to the Colorado Supreme Court justices,” Colorado State Patrol said in a news release later Tuesday morning.

Denver officers investigate the scene after a break-in at the Colorado Supreme Court building. (9News)

Per Denver7 News:

“Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, two cars crashed on 13th Ave. and Lincoln Street. One of the drivers reportedly pointed a gun at the other drive, according to CSP.

“That driver then entered the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center at E 14th Ave. and Lincoln Street, according to Kurt Barnes, the spokesperson for the Denver Police Department.

“The man encountered an unarmed security guard from the Colorado State Patrol Capitol Security Unit. The suspect held the security guard at gunpoint and took his keys to gain access to the rest of the building.

“The suspect fired gunshots out a window on the east side of the building and then made his way to the seventh floor, firing additional shots. No one was hit by the gunfire.”

A bomb squad investigates after a man barricaded himself inside the Colorado Supreme Court building. That individual was later arrested. (9News)

Olsen reportedly surrendered to police at about 3 a.m., nearly two hours after he entered the building. Police are investigating the motive for the break-in.

“While investigating the scene, an officer discovered a fire in the stairwell, Barnes said. The building’s sprinklers put out the fire, according to Lt. JD Chism with the Denver Fire Department. Police would not say what was burning or how the fire started,” Denver7 News reported.

“There is significant and extensive damage to the building, according to CSP.”

Brandon Olsen is accused of breaking into the Colorado Supreme Court building. (Denver Police Department via 9News)