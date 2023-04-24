Police Burst Into Home and Arrest Father for Piercing Son’s Ear in Viral Video

A shocking viral video posted to TikTok depicts a father being forcefully arrested in his own Arkansas home after piercing his son’s ear. The officers claim that 45-year-old Jeremy Sherland was arrested for practicing “body art without a license.”

Sherland’s teenage son reportedly told his friends at Springdale High School that his father “put him in a choke hold and shoved the piercing in his ear.” After the boy was overheard by a resource officer at his school, the Tontitown Police Department was notified and proceeded to perform a welfare check.

Viral TikTok Showcases Arkansas Man’s Arrest

The TikTok, which currently holds 186.2 views, begins frantically by showcasing several officers bursting into Sherland’s home and using force to arrest him. His son can be heard saying, “What are y’all doing.” While Sherland is asked to put his hands behind his back as the officers cuff him, his wife comes running in from the other room exclaiming, “Wait a second! Why are you in my house!”

After Sherland’s wife asks an officer why her husband is being arrested, Sherland lets out a guffaw when he hears it was for piercing his own son’s ear. After the man laughs, the officers become angry and violently yank him out of his own home while he is cuffed.

Sherland’s son follows the officers and his dad outside while still recording. The teen boy and his mother following close behind four cops escorting Sherland down the street and into a squad car. The man’s family informs the officers they are being filmed, but this causes no reaction. Sherland’s wife can be heard shouting, “Piercing his son’s ear without a license. Takes three, four cops, coming into my house without permission. No permission. They busted in my front door.” As the video ends, Sherland’s son can be heard saying, “I wanted my ears pierced.”

Sherland was arrested for endangering the welfare of a minor, refusing to submit to arrest, and obstructing governmental operations. He was released on a bond of $1500 and spent two nights in jail.

