Police Discover Mysterious Human Remains Near Cincinnati For Second Time

Human remains were discovered in Cincinnati on Wednesday, leading investigators to believe they are from an individual who was reported missing two years ago.

The remains were found near the 1700 block of Fairmount Avenue, Cincinnati police said.

Few details beyond that were revealed, though police said they don’t believe the remains are connected with the “Fairmount Jane Doe” remains found in November, also near Cincinnati. Both were discovered near North Fairmont, and just several months apart.

The latest remains were also found not far from where the first were discovered. But again, reports say the police do not believe they’re connected.

A full joint investigation between the Cincinnati Police Department and Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, officials said. They reiterated that the remains are believed to be associated with a person who’s been missing since April 2022.

No cause of death has been determined.

An investigator searches a wooded area near Cincinnati. (WLWT/Screengrab)