Police Hope 3D Imaging Helps Solve Decades-Old Murder Case

The skeletal remains of a man were discovered in Canton, Ohio, more than two decades ago, and that is all authorities know. They have no idea who the man was or what may have happened to him.

Videos by Rare

So now they are asking for the public’s help, using digital images featuring the forensic facial reconstruction of the “John Doe.”

The unknown remains were discovered in 2001 in the 2900 block of Trump Avenue in Canton. The man is believed to be a black male between the ages of 21 and 44, authorities said.

Investigators said the death was caused by a “projectile,” which generally means a bullet, indicating he was shot to death.

A forensic artist used 3D imaging to make the design of what the deceased individual may have looked like. In the 22 years since the remains were found, no one has come forward with any clues.

That is why police are releasing images of the man’s face, hoping someone will be able to identify him and help solve what could be a murder case.