Police Identify Victims in U.S.-Canada Border Crash as Husband and Wife

Niagara Falls police have identified the victims in the fatal crash and explosion at the U.S.-Canada border that shut down four entry points earlier this week.

Videos by Rare

Kurt Villani, 53, and his wife, Monica Villani, 53, both of Grand Island, N.Y., were killed after their vehicle sped toward a border checkpoint, crash and exploded, authorities said. One worker at a checkpoint booth suffered minor injuries and was treated at the hospital and released. No other injuries were reported.

Police investigate the scene after a crash and car explosion at the U.S.-Canada border. (WIVB)

According to the New York Post, the Villani’s had left a New York casino and may have been headed to a Kiss concert in Saskatchewan at the time of the crash.

Footage shows the area where a vehicle crashed and exploded at the U.S.-Canada border. (WIVB)

WIVB-TV reports:

Video shows the car going at a high rate of speed before appearing to hit something, going airborne, and landing on a structure near the border inspection booths. The car then exploded, bursting into flames and killing both occupants. Nexstar’s WIVB reports the incident remains under investigation and no further details, including a cause, have been released by police. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Wednesday there was no indication the crash was an act of terrorism. “The City of Niagara Falls would like to extend our sincere condolences to the families as they deal with this tragedy,” Niagara Falls police said in a statement.

Authorities check out the wreckage after a crash and explosion at the U.S.-Canada border. (WIVB)