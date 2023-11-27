Police Investigating After Body Found in Community College Ventilation System

Police in Macomb County, Mich., are investigating how a dead body wound up in the ventilation system at Macomb Community College. The body was discovered after reports of a foul order at the college’s performing arts center, police said.

The body was identified as Jason Thompson, 36, of Clinton Township. There was little-to-no information immediately available beyond that. That included the case of death.

“There is no reason to suspect foul play,” Macomb College Police Chief William Leavens said, via WXYZ. “At this point, it is important to remember that this an ongoing investigation, with the goal to understand the circumstances.”

Thompson was reported missing to police in Sterling Heights, Mich., on Nov. 1. His family last saw him on Oct. 25, per WXYZ.

“Our deepest condolences go out to his family,” Leavens said.

Macomb Community College was launched in 1954 and has been a popular stop for presidential candidates who are on the campaign trail. The center campus, where the body was found, is located about a 23-minute drive northeast of Detroit.

