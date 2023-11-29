Police Investigating Whether NBA Player Josh Giddey Had Inappropriate Relationship With Minor

Police in Newport Beach, Calif., are investigating after social media posts accused Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

This following an investigation from the NBA, with a spokesman saying last week that the league is “looking into” the matter.

As an aside, the social media account that initially posted the claims related to Giddey and an alleged relationship with a minor has been deactivated. The post originally appeared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Giddey, 21, has said he understands questions on the situation but is not going to comment. Also, TMZ reported the girl allegedly involved is not cooperating with investigators.

The girl’s age has still not been determined, though reports suggest she is 16 and attends high school in Newport Beach. The age of consent in Oklahoma, where Giddey resides, is 16. That is also the age recognized by federal law. However, the age of consent in California is 18.

“The Newport Beach Police Department is aware of information being circulated online involving an alleged relationship between professional basketball player Josh Giddey and a female minor,” the statement from NBPD said. “The Newport Beach Police Department is actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case.

“The Newport Beach Police Department aims to ensure a fair and thorough investigative process while maintaining the privacy and dignity of everyone involved. At this time, NBPD Detectives are still conducting an active investigation.”

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has called the situation a league matter and said Giddey will continue to play while the NBA investigates.

Statement from the Newport Beach police department on the “active investigation” into allegations about an improper relationship between Thunder guard Josh Giddey and a minor girl. Police are “actively seeking additional information.” pic.twitter.com/2HciDAHppT — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 29, 2023