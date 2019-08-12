An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-week-old boy who was last seen at Seton Northwest Hospital on Research Boulevard in Austin, Texas. Authorities stated there is a high “concern for endangerment and child abuse.” As of August 12, according to the Amber alert, police are searching for a 2007 gold Pontiac Torrent with the license plate number KNN7632.

The 3-week-old boy, Elijah Phillips, was born on July 19 after his mother, 30-year-old Brittany Smith, was admitted to the hospital on August 9. According to the hospital, she gave the staff a false name. On July 22, the mother gave a woman believed to be her cousin, 41-year-old Brandy Yovonne Galbert, permission to leave the hospital with the baby. The mother was later discharged the next day on July 23. Ever since, the baby has not been seen.

On July 24, Child Protective Investigations (CPI) received a court order for the baby to be removed from the mother’s custody, and placed into theirs. The Austin Police Department believe the mother’s previous history with children is what let to CPS involvement. Investigators are now highly concerned about baby Elijah’s welfare.

APD believes Elijah, Galbert, Smith, and the baby’s father, Carl Dennis Hayden Jr., may be in the Austin or Killeen area. North Austin Detectives have been trying to follow-up with family members and released photos of the newborn in hopes that someone knows where he or his family is.

APD Seeking Public’s Assistance in locating baby, suspects in child custody interference case – https://t.co/q0tq0FD6Fi pic.twitter.com/mYq7VWW6IW — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) August 9, 2019

If you have any information about Elijah’s whereabouts you are asked to call 911 or the Austin detectives at 512-974-5484 or call Crime Stoppers at 512-472 TIPS.